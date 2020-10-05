Orangeburg County sheriff: Two charged at alleged marijuana ‘drive-through’

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says that an Orangeburg County home allegedly used as a “drive-through” for marijuana has been closed.

“This drive-through or walk-through with its limited menu consisting of only marijuana is no longer open for business,” Ravenell said. “This drug seizure and these arrests are the result of our action after receiving citizen complaints of illegal drug use in this area.”

Ronell Witherspoon, 48, of Charleston, and Jordan Walters, 22, of Holly Hill, have each been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Ravenell said complaints from surrounding residents prompted an investigation. The sheriff’s office started a surveillance operation focused on 1733 Pineland Street in Vance several weeks ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators watched as motorists drove onto the property, exited their vehicles and approached an open window on a manufactured home where it appeared a transaction was being made, according to the sheriff’s office.

An undercover agent allegedly purchased marijuana after approaching the window.