Two people have been taken into custody on drug charges after a high-speed chase, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“These individuals that led my deputy on a high-speed chase were carrying a variety of illegal narcotics and two firearms, which were seized, taking yet another pile of drugs off the streets,” Ravenell said in a press release.

Eric Johnson, 24, of Denmark and Davon Johnson, 19, of Greenville were charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule V narcotic (promethazine), distribution of powder cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol, hit-and-run and several traffic violations, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy traveling south on Bamberg Road attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle bearing the wrong license plate.

That vehicle then sped up to eventually lead the deputy in a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 mph as they traveled down Binnicker’s Bridge Road and into Bamberg County.

The nearly 20-mile pursuit ended when the driver of the vehicle attempted to make a right turn onto Charles Street in Bamberg.

The two suspects were apprehended after the sheriff’s office brought in a police dog.

A black and gray bag located during the search allegedly contained two firearms and illegal drugs. The vehicle allegedly contained more narcotics, including the promethazine.

Ravenell commended the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies and expressed appreciation to the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office and Bamberg Police Department for their assistance in the pursuit.