Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is hosting a town hall-style meeting on Tuesday in Santee. He encourages the public to attend and take part in it.
The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Santee Conference Center, located at 1737 Bass Drive.
The theme of the meeting is, “Know us before you need us."
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
