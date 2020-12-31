Orangeburg County sheriff: Three charged in catalytic converter thefts

Three men have been charged in connection with the theft of catalytic converters from local vehicles, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Thursday.

“We’ve been right behind several individuals, but now we’re catching up to them,” Ravenell said. “We’re not finished yet. There’s more to come.”

Ravenell said 36-year-old Austin Floyd of Pelion and 42-year-old Michael Brown of Orangeburg have each been charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, malicious injury to personal property, transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals and trespassing in one case.

The sheriff said 31-year-old Brandon Hanna of St. Matthews has been charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, malicious injury to personal property and transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals in an unrelated theft.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out to a Hideaway Lane property where the owner said he discovered the catalytic converter had been taken from his vehicle.

Cameras on that property caught footage of a vehicle driving onto his property Christmas night.

Investigators allege the occupants of that vehicle were Floyd and Brown.