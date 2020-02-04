Orangeburg County investigators are seeking two subjects who break into local businesses by busting out walls, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“These individuals have chosen a difficult way to get into a business,” Ravenell said. “They’re causing thousands of dollars in damage and they’re not getting anything.”
The latest break-in came on Monday when two subjects broke into F.L. Metts grocery store on Bleakley Street.
Security video captured footage showing the pair entering the business before running directly for a money order machine.
Orangeburg County investigators say the machine was pulled from its mountings and electrical connections, nearly electrocuting the pair.
The pair then dropped the machine and fled the building.
Last week, two other businesses were burglarized in a similar manner by having a wall breached.
The owner of Brian’s Package Store on Five Chop Road in Orangeburg reported his business burglarized on Tuesday.
One individual is seen in security video attempting to take the cash register but is unsuccessful. The subject only managed to destroy $500 worth of vodka when he knocked it over.
Someone tried again on Wednesday at the Quick Store in Rowesville, resulting in another $100 in beer apparently being destroyed during the attempted break in.
Again, nothing is believed to have been taken in that break-in.
If anyone has any information on these subjects, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
