A man has recovered enough from a gunshot wound to be charged in an October armed robbery.
“This defendant and his accomplice went into a business where the victims were armed,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a press release.
“This defendant was shot several times as a result of this robbery,” Ravenell said.
Tyrone Brown, 28, of Hollywood, S.C., was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and two counts of kidnapping after his release from a hospital last week.
Bond was set on a wheelchair-bound Brown at $40,000 personal recognizance on Friday.
Treshawn Green, 25, of Hollywood, faces the same charges after he was taken into custody the day of the robbery. He remains in jail awaiting trial after bond was denied.
You have free articles remaining.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Belleville Road barber shop on Oct. 16.
Two employees reported that two armed men entered the business demanding whatever items of value the employees had.
One of the employees was armed and fired on the subjects, striking one, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Green was taken into custody when he arrived at the hospital with the stricken Brown.
Items later found in possession of Brown and Green were determined to belong to the victims, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office did not have a photograph of Brown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.