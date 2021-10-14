Orangeburg County sheriff: Stolen weapons, drugs found during traffic stop

Stolen weapons and a substantial amount of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This was a direct result of our answering the complaints from residents in this area,” Ravenell said. “We’ve been out there on patrol and here’s results.”

Rondey Johnson, 26, of Orangeburg has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a school, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen weapon.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were on patrol around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when a deputy allegedly noticed a vehicle commit a traffic violation near Russell Street.

When the vehicle eventually stopped near Monroe and Dorchester streets, one of the occupants attempted to leave the scene with a backpack, according to the sheriff’s office.

He got a couple of yards away before deputies returned him to the vehicle.

Of the four occupants of the vehicle, deputies believe Johnson was in possession of the backpack.