Orangeburg County sheriff: Stolen trailer, equipment recovered

Two people have been charged after a stolen work trailer with at least $15,000 in equipment was recovered, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“This trailer loaded with tools was stolen from a business in Georgia,” Ravenell said. “Its recovery had a lot of moving parts, including top-notch investigative work.”
Christopher Baughman, 28, and Tara Williams, 30, have each been charged with receiving stolen goods with a value of more than $10,000.
Sheriff’s deputies noticed numerous pieces of lawn and logging equipment and trailers located at an Opal Lane residence in Neeses last week, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
As deputies rode past, a male took off running, the report said.
A female at the property allegedly said the trailer belonged to her boyfriend’s boss, a statement that turned out to be false.
Investigators claim the female then changed her story to say another man had given her the trailer.
Investigators said they also called that man, who claimed the male and female asked him to go to Georgia to steal a trailer, the report said.
The trailer was towed to the sheriff’s office impound lot where investigators learned it had been stolen from a business in Harrison, Ga., a town located about 70 miles southwest of Augusta.
The enclosed trailer and the equipment, valued at around $15,000, were returned to the owner.
Bond on the pair was set on Wednesday at $10,000 each.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.