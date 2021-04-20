 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg County sheriff: Stolen trailer contained toxic pesticide
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Orangeburg County sheriff: Stolen trailer contained toxic pesticide

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A utility trailer stolen late Monday was loaded with a toxic pesticide, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We don’t think the thieves who took this trailer know what they took, but they took a chemical that if improperly handled can be fatal,” Ravenell said in a release.

Just before midnight on Monday, a black trailer with chrome trim was taken from a Gardner Boulevard lumber company in Holly Hill.

The sheriff said the pesticide is a Class 1 flammable and Class 3 toxic chemical that is an inhalation risk. It is housed in a beige, four-foot-tall tank.

“This can be fatal to anyone who is standing next to it and opens it,” Ravenell said. “It can be harmful to anyone near it.”

If anyone recognizes the trailer or tank, do not to approach it. Call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News