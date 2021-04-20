Orangeburg County sheriff: Stolen trailer contained toxic pesticide

A utility trailer stolen late Monday was loaded with a toxic pesticide, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We don’t think the thieves who took this trailer know what they took, but they took a chemical that if improperly handled can be fatal,” Ravenell said in a release.

Just before midnight on Monday, a black trailer with chrome trim was taken from a Gardner Boulevard lumber company in Holly Hill.

The sheriff said the pesticide is a Class 1 flammable and Class 3 toxic chemical that is an inhalation risk. It is housed in a beige, four-foot-tall tank.

“This can be fatal to anyone who is standing next to it and opens it,” Ravenell said. “It can be harmful to anyone near it.”

If anyone recognizes the trailer or tank, do not to approach it. Call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

