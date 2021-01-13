Orangeburg County sheriff: Stolen mowers recovered

Stolen zero turn mowers and a rental truck worth a total of nearly $45,000 have been recovered, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We have one suspect arrested in this case and stolen property recovered,” Ravenell said. “But we’re not going to be satisfied until we find one more suspect who fled.”

Ravenell said 54-year-old Donald Dorest of North Carolina has been charged with three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.

A second subject was identified Wednesday afternoon. Warrants will be sought for that subject as well.

The manager of Tec Rentals called 911 on Tuesday afternoon saying an alarm went off at the Citadel Road business. A U-Haul truck was on the property.

Just before deputies arrived at the business, they spotted a U-Haul truck traveling away from it.

Deputies turned around. The U-Haul truck sped up before turning into the parking lot of a hotel where one person exited the vehicle and fled, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

A second person was taken into custody.