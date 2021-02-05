Orangeburg County sheriff steps up patrols in Cope; reports: Child approached, man stopped vehicle

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has stepped up patrols in the Cope area after someone reportedly approached a child.
In addition, it was reported that someone in the area may have been impersonating a law enforcement officer.
“We are actively investigating both of these incidents with extra patrols assigned to that area,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any information or saw something yourself, please give us a call.”
Deputies were called out to an Oakland Road residence in the Cope area at about 8 p.m. Thursday in reference to a report that a man approached a 10-year-old girl while she was outside playing on her swing set.
The 10-year-old said a minivan pulled up in the yard and a man exited the vehicle, according to an incident report.
The girl then said the man was crouched over while walking through the yard and attempted to approach her from behind.
Upon the child entering the home, the subject left.
The woman said her granddaughter described the subject as an older white male wearing an orange hat and driving a red or maroon minivan.
The woman said she was also informed by her son that he saw a red van in the area around the same time.
About an hour earlier, deputies responded to Carver School Road in Cope when they were informed that a man was conducting a traffic stop around 6:30 p.m.
The man inspected a motorist’s license and said other units were on the way, the incident report said.
Deputies noted no one was operating in that area of the county.
“This individual seems to think it’s OK to break the law by acting like a law enforcement officer,” Ravenell said. “We are looking at these as separate incidents at this point, but we won’t rule out anything just yet.”
The white male had facial hair and looked to be in his 40s. He was wearing a blue work uniform with an American flag on the sleeve. He had a red or maroon sedan.
Both areas are being patrolled more.
If you have information on either of these incidents, please call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888CRIME-SC.
Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking Submit a Tip