Orangeburg County sheriff steps up patrols in Cope; reports: Child approached, man stopped vehicle

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has stepped up patrols in the Cope area after someone reportedly approached a child.

In addition, it was reported that someone in the area may have been impersonating a law enforcement officer.

“We are actively investigating both of these incidents with extra patrols assigned to that area,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you have any information or saw something yourself, please give us a call.”

Deputies were called out to an Oakland Road residence in the Cope area at about 8 p.m. Thursday in reference to a report that a man approached a 10-year-old girl while she was outside playing on her swing set.

The 10-year-old said a minivan pulled up in the yard and a man exited the vehicle, according to an incident report.

The girl then said the man was crouched over while walking through the yard and attempted to approach her from behind.

Upon the child entering the home, the subject left.

The woman said her granddaughter described the subject as an older white male wearing an orange hat and driving a red or maroon minivan.

