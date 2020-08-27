Orangeburg County sheriff: Shooting victim has died; suspect now faces murder charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of three people shot during an incident earlier this month has died. The suspect is now facing a murder charge.

“This individual had originally been charged with attempted murder,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“I’m saddened to say that the circumstances have changed, this victim who was shot having passed early this morning. We pray for the family who’s lost a loved one due to senseless violence,” he said.

Jamal Brown, 29, was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder as well as weapons charges.

Brown, with connections to Newberry and Orangeburg, is now facing a charge of murder after the 28-year-old woman died.

The remaining two attempted murder charges and the weapons charges remain.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 10, a caller reported that someone had a gun in a Whitford Stage Road home and was making threats during an argument over drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

After a brief communication with an individual inside the home, investigators heard screaming followed by multiple gunshots being fired inside the home.