Orangeburg County sheriff: Shooting victim has died; suspect now faces murder charge

One of three people shot during an incident earlier this month has died. The suspect is now facing a murder charge.
“This individual had originally been charged with attempted murder,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.
“I’m saddened to say that the circumstances have changed, this victim who was shot having passed early this morning. We pray for the family who’s lost a loved one due to senseless violence,” he said.
Jamal Brown, 29, was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder as well as weapons charges.
Brown, with connections to Newberry and Orangeburg, is now facing a charge of murder after the 28-year-old woman died.
The remaining two attempted murder charges and the weapons charges remain.
Around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 10, a caller reported that someone had a gun in a Whitford Stage Road home and was making threats during an argument over drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.
After a brief communication with an individual inside the home, investigators heard screaming followed by multiple gunshots being fired inside the home.
At that point, investigators backed away to take cover as three people inside the home ran out.
The home was eventually entered and two females with gunshot wounds were located. One of the females still survives.
Brown was taken into custody about four hours after a brief standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the sheriff’s office. He was located in a nearby wooded area, allegedly armed with a handgun.
The name of the person who died was not immediately available from the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.