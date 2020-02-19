Orangeburg County sheriff: Shooter sought in 2018 death

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for the public’s help finding the person who shot and killed an Elloree man in 2018.

“This man was minding his own business going to work that morning when someone fired a shot into the back of his truck,” Ravenell said.

“The shooter should know he should keep looking over his shoulder because we’ll get to you eventually. We don’t stop,” he said.

On the morning of Dec. 16, 2018, 50-year-old Darrell Bennett was found inside his truck with what was later determined to be a gunshot wound.

The Elloree man was traveling east on Old Number Six Highway near its junction with County Line Road when a shot went through the tailgate of his truck before striking him.

Bennett’s vehicle traveled off the roadway before overturning near a wood line.

A passerby notified authorities just after 7 a.m.

The last known location of Bennett prior to the shooting was around 5:30 a.m. at the Hot Spot convenience store in Eutawville.

If anyone has any information on Bennett or the incident, call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. All callers can remain anonymous.

