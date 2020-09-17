Orangeburg County Sheriff: Several charged following burglary investigation; $15,000 in Precious Moments figurines recovered

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several people are facing charges following a months-long burglary investigation, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This investigation resulted in the arrest of several individuals connected with these thefts and more arrests on drug-related charges,” Ravenell said. “The recovered property has been returned to the rightful owners.”

Alexis Greene, 25, was taken into custody earlier this week on charges of third-degree burglary, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property.

The St. George woman was the last of four suspects taken into custody following an investigation into a series of thefts across the Lowcountry.

George Reeves Jr., 44, of Goose Creek, was charged in July with two counts of receiving stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Freddie Chaney, 69, of Gaston, was charged in July with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Rebecca Lynn Sanders, 42, of Holly Hill, was charged in mid-August with third-degree burglary, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property.