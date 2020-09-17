Orangeburg County Sheriff: Several charged following burglary investigation; $15,000 in Precious Moments figurines recovered

Several people are facing charges following a months-long burglary investigation, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“This investigation resulted in the arrest of several individuals connected with these thefts and more arrests on drug-related charges,” Ravenell said. “The recovered property has been returned to the rightful owners.”
Alexis Greene, 25, was taken into custody earlier this week on charges of third-degree burglary, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property.
The St. George woman was the last of four suspects taken into custody following an investigation into a series of thefts across the Lowcountry.
George Reeves Jr., 44, of Goose Creek, was charged in July with two counts of receiving stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Freddie Chaney, 69, of Gaston, was charged in July with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Rebecca Lynn Sanders, 42, of Holly Hill, was charged in mid-August with third-degree burglary, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property.
The four are charged in connection with the June 24 burglary of storage units as well as the theft of a motorcycle.
Six days after the burglaries, investigators developed information that some items taken from the five storage units burglarized in Eutawville could be at a Vance residence.
Armed with search warrants, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators approached a Lake Marion Lane residence where they observed multiple vehicles and discovered numerous subjects inside the home.
The sheriff’s office says it recovered a collection of Precious Moments figurines worth an estimated $15,000 that were taken from a storage unit; a Harley-Davidson motorcycle stolen from Dorchester County; a Ford vehicle taken from Columbia dealership under false pretenses and a Dodge truck stolen out of Colleton County.
George Reeves allegedly told investigators he traded illegal drugs for the items and he wasn’t “a bad person.” He also claimed he didn’t know the motorcycle was stolen, the sheriff’s office said.
When illegal drugs were found, sheriff’s office narcotics investigators were called in. Several people were charged with having less than a gram of methamphetamine.
