Orangeburg County sheriff seeks suspects in business break-in

Investigators are searching for two suspects caught on video inside an Orangeburg County business, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“It looks like these two have too much time on their hands by their going around breaking into this business,” Ravenell said. “We’d like to give them another location for them to spend time.”

On Oct. 8, the owner of Auto Maxx in Orangeburg called to report a break-in at his Magnolia Street dealership.

The owner told responding investigators that someone had apparently forced entry into the building.

He said that a paint gun was missing but the target could have been car keys. A window was shattered on a 2009 Nissan.

The owner contacted his security company for access to his security cameras, which were able record video of two males rummaging through the business.

If anyone has any information on the burglary or the subjects, call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

