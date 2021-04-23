Orangeburg County Sheriff seeks sex offenders

Investigators are seeking several individuals who have allegedly failed to report as sex offenders, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“If you know where any of these are, please give us a call,” Ravenell said in a press release.

“We have active warrants against each of them,” he said.

The sheriff said investigators are searching for:

• Dwayne Gilyard, 39, last known address on Blewer Road, Cordova.

• Jahmarius Davis, 25, last known address on Noel Drive, Vance.

• Khadedrick Clark, 27, last known addresses in Cordova and Orangeburg.

• Levarn Johnson, 47, last known address in Cameron and Orangeburg.

• Willie Geddis, 35, last known address on Felder Street, Orangeburg.

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to use the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and clicking “submit a tip.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0