Orangeburg County Sheriff: Second teen accused of murder: adult charged with accessory after death

Two more suspects are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Tyler Benjamin of Santee.

A 17-year-old Santee resident has been charged with murder in Benjamin’s death.

In addition, Ja’Marius Tyrae Malik Singleton, 21, of 169 Noonie Curve Road, Santee has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder in the Oct. 5, 2020 slaying.

“I said after the last arrest, this isn’t over,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

“We’re going to keep following each lead until we have everyone in custody who took part or knew about it,” he added.

The shooting incident occurred as Benjamin was sitting on the porch of his Tee Vee Road home with another male. Someone fired shots from a wooded area.

Eleven days ago, deputies took another 17-year-old Santee male in custody. They charged him with murder in Benjamin’s death.

Then on April 14, deputies arrested Angel Lashelle Goodwin, 23, of 137 Big Phils Court, Santee, charging her with criminal conspiracy.

A warrant accuses Goodwin of conspiring to shoot the first 17-year-old charged in the case sometime between March 5 and March 10.