Orangeburg County sheriff: Scammers seek fake jury duty fines

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that scammers have returned with the new year.

“These guys don't take a break. They work year-round to steal from you,” he said in a release. “And this one has an added twist of authenticity.”

Residents in the western part of the county have received calls from people claiming the residents failed to show up for jury duty.

The penalty for this alleged oversight is $250, per the scammer who claims to be with the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

“The added element in this one is there are two suspects working the call,” Ravenell said. “There's a second person in the background pretending to be operating a police dispatch system.”

The sheriff’s office will not call a resident soliciting money over the phone for a genuine criminal charge, which would instead be handled in court, Ravenell said.

If you or a loved one receive such a scam call, call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

“Give us a call, we don't mind talking to these thieves,” Ravenell said. “It's the New Year, let's all stay safe together.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0