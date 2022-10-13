 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman shot while sitting in vehicle

A woman was shot while she was inside of a vehicle in Orangeburg on Tuesday night, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Media Director Richard Walker.

An unknown shooter fired into the vehicle and continued firing into a nearby Bleakley Street residence just before 8:30 p.m.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center for treatment, Walker said. He didn’t know her current condition.

Officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety assisted the sheriff’s office until investigators arrived on scene.

If anyone has information about this shooting incident, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

