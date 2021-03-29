Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman shot in face outside Cope bar

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman was shot in the face as she was leaving a Cope bar just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report

Deputies spoke with the injured woman at the Regional Medical Center.

She said the shooting occurred as she and others were leaving the Seven O Lounge at 2725 Binnicker Bridge Road.

As she was walking to her car, she heard a single gunshot and then felt “like someone had punched her in the face,” the incident report states.

She fell to the ground.

The woman didn’t realize she’d been shot until someone placed her into a friend’s car to be transported to the hospital.

She doesn’t know who would want to shoot her and she doesn’t have “any beefs” with anyone, she told deputies.

The incident remains under investigation.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a woman’s 2010 silver GMC Yukon, with a Georgia license plate, that was parked at a Lawton Street home in Orangeburg. She reported the theft on Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}