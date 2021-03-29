Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman shot in face outside Cope bar

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A woman was shot in the face as she was leaving a Cope bar just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report
Deputies spoke with the injured woman at the Regional Medical Center.
She said the shooting occurred as she and others were leaving the Seven O Lounge at 2725 Binnicker Bridge Road.
As she was walking to her car, she heard a single gunshot and then felt “like someone had punched her in the face,” the incident report states.
She fell to the ground.
The woman didn’t realize she’d been shot until someone placed her into a friend’s car to be transported to the hospital.
She doesn’t know who would want to shoot her and she doesn’t have “any beefs” with anyone, she told deputies.
The incident remains under investigation.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a woman’s 2010 silver GMC Yukon, with a Georgia license plate, that was parked at a Lawton Street home in Orangeburg. She reported the theft on Friday.
The vehicle is valued at $2,000.
• The following items were stolen from an Anderson Street home in Orangeburg on Friday: a 55-inch Samsung television, a 32-inch sound bar, a 65-inch Vizio television, a 58-inch Orion television and three Sony Xbox controllers.
The value of the stolen electronics is $2,100.
• Someone stole a 1998 white and black Chevrolet Suburban from a Flake Road residence on Saturday. The vehicle was later discovered overturned in a ditch just down the road.
It is valued at $5,000.
• A Wisconsin man left his 2014 gray Ford Flex on the side of Interstate 95 north, near Holly Hill, after suffering medical issues. Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center.
When he was released from RMC on Sunday, a state trooper gave him a ride to retrieve his vehicle and he discovered it was no longer there.
It is valued at $18,000.
• Someone stole the following items from a Shillings Bridge Road home in Orangeburg on Sunday: Air Jordan sneakers, Rug Rats Air Jordan sneakers and a 58-inch Vizio smart television. The value of the items is $800.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A Cherokee Street woman reported Sunday that someone broke into her home.
The following items were stolen: a 75-inch smart television with a Firestick attached; a painting of the Prince of Bel-Air’s family; a 55-inch LG television; a SonyPlaystion5; a 40-inch Sony television; an Apple Air Pro laptop computer; a 32-inch Emerson television; a 50-inch Sony television; a broken 50-inch television and a jewelry box.
The jewelry box contained four pairs of earrings, numerous bracelets, four rings, a Jesus chain, an African chain, a Maria necklace and a family heirloom diamond ring.
The value of the stolen items is $25,245.
