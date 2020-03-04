Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman, sheep attacked by dogs

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Cordova woman said she and her sheep were attacked by dogs on Tuesday evening, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman reported that she and her family were standing in the front yard of their Comforter Lane home when a pack of dogs approached and attacked their five sheep.

She attempted to run the dogs away, but they began to attack, chase and bite at her, the report said.

She also reported that her husband retrieved his 30-30 long gun and shot a black and white husky once.

Three other dogs left the property, she said.

One sheep was killed and another one was injured during the incident, she told deputies.

She added that two sheep left the property and she wasn’t able to locate them.

In other reports:

• Someone broke into an Elloree truck stop and stole 60 cartons of cigarettes.

Deputies responded to an activated burglary alarm at Emory Truck Stop on Old Number Six Highway at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday.