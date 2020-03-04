Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman, sheep attacked by dogs

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Cordova woman said she and her sheep were attacked by dogs on Tuesday evening, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman reported that she and her family were standing in the front yard of their Comforter Lane home when a pack of dogs approached and attacked their five sheep.
She attempted to run the dogs away, but they began to attack, chase and bite at her, the report said.
She also reported that her husband retrieved his 30-30 long gun and shot a black and white husky once.
Three other dogs left the property, she said.
One sheep was killed and another one was injured during the incident, she told deputies.
She added that two sheep left the property and she wasn’t able to locate them.
In other reports:
You have free articles remaining.
• Someone broke into an Elloree truck stop and stole 60 cartons of cigarettes.
Deputies responded to an activated burglary alarm at Emory Truck Stop on Old Number Six Highway at 3:39 a.m. Wednesday.
They discovered that the front door glass was shattered and dozens of cartons of cigarettes stolen.
The business key holder arrived and determined that 30 cartons of regular Newports and 30 cartons of Newport 100s were missing.
The value of the stolen cigarettes is over $3,000.
• A Cope resident discovered Tuesday morning that someone cut the catalytic converter from his 2000 silver Cadillac sedan.
The Snake Swamp Road man told deputies that he’d painted the catalytic converter pink so it would be distinguishable if someone stole it and took it to a salvage yard.
The deputy wrote in the report that the man, “advised me several times that he would shoot whoever he caught doing this and I advised him against that.”
The value of the stolen catalytic converter is $200.
• A Beason Road man called deputies to his Orangeburg home on Tuesday morning to report that someone stole his red Club Car golf cart during the night.
He described as having a lift, a black roof and chrome rims.
It is valued at $5,800.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.