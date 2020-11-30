Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman feared for life as man allegedly stabbed seat around her

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Bamberg man is accused of stabbing a woman’s vehicle and seats while she was inside, according to an incident report.
Cody Shayne Jolly, 22, of 206 Ridge Road, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
The woman told deputies that she and Jolly had lived together for about two years but he now has a no contact order.
She claims he called and asked her for money on Thursday.
The woman alleges an intoxicated Jolly then showed up at her Orangeburg home, demanded her vehicle and used force to grab her keys from her hand.
The woman then sat in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
Jolly allegedly pulled two knives and stabbed the exterior of the vehicle as well as the seats.
The woman accused Jolly of stabbing all around the driver’s seat while she sat there.
She told deputies she feared for her life.
Deputies reported seeing Jolly flee to a wooded area when they reached the scene.
They weren’t able to get him to come out of the woods. After they left, he returned to the residence, the report states.
Deputies also returned and took Jolly into custody.
Jolly remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bond.
Support Local Journalism
In other reports:
• Two men were robbed Friday night as they left home to go to the store, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The men were at a Sheba Road home in Cordova. At about 11:40 p.m., they decided to go to the store.
As the two were getting into a 2008 silver Chevrolet Impala, at least four or more people wearing hoodies and masks ambushed them at gunpoint, the report said.
One of the victims said the thieves ordered them to the ground and demanded that they “give it up.”
The man’s friend emptied his pockets of $50.
The man said after the robbery, the ambushers got into his vehicle and drove off in it. The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
• A Sawtooth Trail Road man in Cope discovered Saturday afternoon that someone stole his 2012 gray Nissan Frontier.
He’d left it unlocked and with the keys inside of it, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
It’s valued at $5,000.
• A Salley man says someone burglarized his Festival Trail Road home around 2 a.m. Thursday as he was asleep inside.
He told deputies that he woke up to the sound of someone rummaging through his living room.
He hollered out to the burglar, but no one answered.
At that point, he retrieved his shotgun and went to the living room, the report states.
The man discovered that his pain medication and two .38-caliber Colt revolvers were missing.
He told deputies he’d left his front door unlocked.
The value of the stolen items is $450.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.