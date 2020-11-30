Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman feared for life as man allegedly stabbed seat around her

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Bamberg man is accused of stabbing a woman’s vehicle and seats while she was inside, according to an incident report.

Cody Shayne Jolly, 22, of 206 Ridge Road, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The woman told deputies that she and Jolly had lived together for about two years but he now has a no contact order.

She claims he called and asked her for money on Thursday.

The woman alleges an intoxicated Jolly then showed up at her Orangeburg home, demanded her vehicle and used force to grab her keys from her hand.

The woman then sat in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Jolly allegedly pulled two knives and stabbed the exterior of the vehicle as well as the seats.

The woman accused Jolly of stabbing all around the driver’s seat while she sat there.

She told deputies she feared for her life.

Deputies reported seeing Jolly flee to a wooded area when they reached the scene.