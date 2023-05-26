Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Kings Road woman alleges a neighbor grabbed her, but his friends pulled him away, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman claims the neighbor catcalled her as she was getting out of her vehicle at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He then allegedly came over to her, grabbed her hand and shoved it down his pants.

The neighbor’s friends then grabbed him and pulled him off of her, the woman claims. The neighbor and his friends then left the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Kings Road is located outside Orangeburg.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A man claims that he was given phony money on Tuesday by the person who bought his computer in a shopping center parking lot, according to an incident report.

The man said he was eager to sell the computer quickly so he could use the money to buy a dirt bike.

When he went to purchase the dirt bike, however, he realized that the cash he received for the computer was fake.

He showed the officer the cash he received for selling the computer.

The officer noticed the words, “For motion picture purposes” printed on the phony cash.

The man also showed the officer video footage he had of the transaction between him and the computer purchaser. The purchase took place in the parking lot of the Edisto Village Shopping Center on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard.

The incident was reported on Wednesday. The case remains under investigation.