Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman alleges co-worker raped her

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg County woman alleges that she was raped by a homeless co-worker, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman told deputies that she took a break at work Friday so she could take a homeless co-worker to get a room at the Budget Motel on Five Chop Road.
She said she booked the room in her name and helped the man take his bags and personal belongings into the room.
When she attempted to leave the room, the man allegedly blocked her from leaving and made several verbal sexual advances towards her, the report states.
The woman said she ignored the comments and attempted to leave again, but the man forcibly threw her to the bed.
She alleged that he raped her three times over the course of a couple of hours. She also claimed that the man slapped and strangled her until she nearly passed out.
She was able to get away after the man decided he was finished with her, the report states.
She went to a nearby friend’s house and then went to the hospital.
In other reports:
• A Vance man reported that two unknown men robbed him of cigarettes and his hat while he was standing in his Pineland Street yard around 11 p.m. Friday.
He said the pair approached him, grabbed him by his arms, took a pack of cigarettes from his jacket pocket and then took his burgundy Carolina Gamecocks hat from his head.
He said the pair ran down Damascus Street.
He told deputies he didn’t know them and hadn’t ever seen them before.
The value of the stolen items is $21.
• Someone broke into a Cordova woman’s home while she was at a funeral on Friday.
The woman called deputies to her Terry Street home at 2:30 p.m. to report that someone stole about $300 in coins from a jar, a firearm from her closet and a gold chain with a “Best Mom” pendant.
The value of the stolen items is $1,100.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Investigators believe someone overseas may have sent fentanyl to a Hillsboro Drive man’s address.
The man told ODPS Director Mike Adams on Friday that he received an envelope containing a piece of paper with a powdery substance attached to it the day before.
The envelope had a blue “X” on the outside of it along with two stamps. One of the stamps said, “International Nederland” and the other stamp said, “Rotterdam.”
An officer sent a request to the U.S. postal inspector to check to see how many packages are coming from that address.
Investigators believe there’s 10 grams of fentanyl on the paper in the envelope.
