Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman alleges co-worker raped her

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg County woman alleges that she was raped by a homeless co-worker, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman told deputies that she took a break at work Friday so she could take a homeless co-worker to get a room at the Budget Motel on Five Chop Road.

She said she booked the room in her name and helped the man take his bags and personal belongings into the room.

When she attempted to leave the room, the man allegedly blocked her from leaving and made several verbal sexual advances towards her, the report states.

The woman said she ignored the comments and attempted to leave again, but the man forcibly threw her to the bed.

She alleged that he raped her three times over the course of a couple of hours. She also claimed that the man slapped and strangled her until she nearly passed out.

She was able to get away after the man decided he was finished with her, the report states.

She went to a nearby friend’s house and then went to the hospital.

