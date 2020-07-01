Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman allegedly struck boyfriend with vehicle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A woman allegedly struck her boyfriend with a vehicle in Holly Hill on Wednesday night. He needed medical attention, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies were called to an Otto Street address around 8:43 p.m. about the girlfriend allegedly using her 2006 Lexus SUV to attack both her boyfriend and a female.

A witness claimed the girlfriend rammed her Lexus into the female’s parked car, damaging the front driver’s side quarter panel.

The boyfriend walked between the Lexus and the car, prompting his girlfriend to say "I'll end your life,” according to the report.

"Do it then," the boyfriend said in response.

His girlfriend then allegedly backed up and hit the gas pedal, striking the man and pinning him against the female’s car.

The man said his right wrist and lower body were sore and he also suffered noticeable injuries to his arm, according to the report.

The boyfriend told deputies he was not sure if he wanted to pursue charges. The female said she did not want to pursue charges.