Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 21-year-old St. Matthews woman is accused of shooting into a family’s home.

Diamond Vinterricka Hawkins, of 304 Sweetbay Road, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. She was taken into custody Tuesday.

Her charges stem from a Feb. 14 incident at a Kennerly Road home, according to an incident report.

A woman in the home woke up at 11 p.m. to the sound of a female calling her name outside of the home.

The woman told deputies that she recognized the female’s voice.

The female allegedly called out, “Bring your b - - - - a - - outside and fight.”

A moment later, the woman in the home heard a shot fired.

She claims she saw two vehicles in front of the home leave, circle the block and then return. Someone in one of the vehicles allegedly fired again.

A bullet entered the woman’s bedroom, but didn’t physically hurt her.

There were other residents in the home when the shooting occurred. They weren’t physically injured either.

If convicted, Hawkins faces up to 30 years in prison on each count of attempted murder.

In unrelated reports:

• A Branchville woman claims a man took her 2019 Nissan Sentra without permission on Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies located the Sentra behind a Bleakley Street home outside Orangeburg. The engine was running, the incident report states.

The woman went to retrieve her car and discovered the following items were missing: a purse, an Apple iPhone, Air Pods, an Apple watch, keys and $80 in cash.

The stolen items are valued at $2,130.

• An Orangeburg man reported just after midnight on Wednesday that someone stole and wrecked his 2005 Isuzu HTR box truck that he’d parked on family-owned land in the vicinity of Pepper Lane and Rushmore Drive outside Orangeburg.

The truck was found in a ditch on Laquita Drive, where a passerby saw it on fire. Officers with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the report said.

The truck is valued at $18,000.