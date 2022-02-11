Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Woman accused of concealing abuse

A Blythewood woman is accused of concealing her child’s injuries that were allegedly caused by his father, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Numbria Shanice Lewis, 29, 470 Pine Knot Road, has been charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

According to the arrest warrant, Lewis was informed in December that her 7-year-old son was allegedly hit in the face by his father at a Jeffcoat Bridge Road residence in North.

Lewis allegedly observed the injury to the child's face but did not report the incident to law enforcement and took steps to conceal the abuse.

“This led to the child being severely injured by another subject and the defendant (Lewis) filed a false police report to conceal that abuse,” the warrant claims.

Judge Derrick Dash set her bond at $65,000 cash/surety on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.