Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Weapons and drugs seized

Weapons and illegal narcotics have been seized in recent weeks by Special Operations units and Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Multiple arrests have been made.

“At least two of these firearms were stolen, and some of the marijuana was altered to an extremely high concentration of the THC content,” Ravenell said in a release. “These are serious firearms and dangerous narcotics.”

In one instance, Spec Ops units following up on a vehicle pursuit went to the suspected driver’s residence where he attempted to flee, Ravenell said. A handgun he was allegedly brandishing was discovered to be stolen out of Beaufort County.

Ahmari Milhouse, 19, of Orangeburg was taken into custody Friday, Dec. 9 on charges of possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

On Thursday, Dec. 8 a traffic safety checkpoint on Stilton Road resulted in 29-year-old Rodriquez Mack of Bowman being charged with possession of a controlled substance (Molly).

The sheriff said an investigation into a Nov. 28 shooting between two vehicles at a Crossover Road location resulted in 18-year-old Alexander Bloodworth being charged with possession with intent to distribute an altered and highly concentrated form of marijuana.

Nasir Washington, 18, charged with murder in connection with a Nov. 28 shooting death, was initially charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was later served another warrant for breach of peace in connection with a Dec. 1 shootout at a Chestnut Street fast food location across the street from a school.

Spec Ops and investigators have during these investigations seized eight firearms, including rifles, a shotgun, several handguns, a drum magazine for a handgun, ammunition, as well as multiple containers containing a highly concentrated marijuana derivative, marijuana, digital scales, grinders and marijuana-laced brownies. One of the weapons seized may violate federal law.

More charges across multiple jurisdictions are expected as the investigations continue, Ravenell said.