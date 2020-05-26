Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A jury duty scam using the names of actual law enforcement officers is back, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

"They're using the names of genuine officers to give the potential victim the idea this is the real deal," Ravenell said in a release. "I assure you - it is not!"

The sheriff’s office has received multiple reports of scammers telling victims that they missed jury duty or another court date and are now facing a fine ranging anywhere from $500 to $2,000. During the calls, the scammers use the names of actual officers and magistrates.

The victim is instructed to obtain a loadable money card, such as a Green Dot card, and give the caller the number.

"Once that number is given out to the caller, that money is gone," Ravenell said. "We never, ever charge someone money for a missed court appearance."

Ravenell said he's learned the jury duty scam is being perpetrated across the United States.

The number the scammer uses is 803-395-0337, according to the sheriff’s office. It also has a voice mail set up claiming to be the “county sheriff’s department.”

If anyone receives such a call in Orangeburg County, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550, the Orangeburg County Magistrate’s Office at 803-533-5879 or 5846, the Orangeburg County Courthouse at 803-533-6260 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

