Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Vance pedestrian shot

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 23-year-old Vance man was shot in his lower left leg as he was walking on Toney Bay Road, on the edge of Holly Hill, according to an incident report.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday.

The man told deputies he was walking to a friend’s house when a car passed him. He then heard a gunshot.

Within seconds, he realized he’d been hit.

He made it to his friend’s house. The friend took him to Roper St. Francis Berkeley hospital and dropped him off, the report said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An 18-year-old woman was hit in the head three times with a car jack during a Thursday afternoon fight, an incident report states.

The woman told officers she was injured around 4 p.m. during a fight at Harmon Park, on Harmon Street.

She claims that an unknown female was fighting her friend and she tried to assist, but got injured instead.

The woman sustained a concussion and a severe laceration that required six staples to close, according to the report.

The incident remains under investigation.

In other reports:

• A 15-year-old male received treatment for non-life threatening injuries after he collided with a Chevrolet pickup truck, according to an incident report.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Friday on Rome Street.

When officers arrived, they saw the injured teen sitting in a nearby yard.

He told officers, “I ran out into the road,” adding that he didn’t look for any approaching vehicles, the report said.

The truck’s driver claimed the teen ran out in front of his truck, the report said.

The teen said he nearly got caught up underneath the truck.

He had several patches of scraped and missing skin, according to the incident report.

Both of his feet had wounds.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the teen to the hospital for treatment.

• Rue 21 alleges that an audit shows an employee stole $742.22 in merchandise credits between February and March.

The store is located inside of the Prince of Orange Mall at 2390 Chestnut Street.

The loss prevention manager reported the alleged theft on April 14.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.