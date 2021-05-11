Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Vance man shot, won’t say how

According to warrants, the “incident caused alarm and terror to multiple customers at the business, leading one of them, who wishes not to be involved, calling 911 for help. The City of Orangeburg by default became a victim in that the officers had to reassure customers that the city and business is a safe place.”

The incident was captured on the business’s video surveillance system, warrants say.

No one was injured during the incident, the report said.

If convicted, the sisters each face up to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

In an unrelated incident, a Pinewood man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Friday.

Vaquen Jaren Wilder, 20, of 14231 Panola Road, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident report alleges that Wilder was driving a black Dodge Avenger on Boulevard Street with an expired decal on the license plate.

The officer who stopped Wilder said he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the report states.