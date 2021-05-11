Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Vance man shot, won’t say how

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 21-year-old Vance man wouldn’t tell nurses how he got shot in the leg, according to an incident report.
The man went to the Regional Medical Center just before 11 p.m. Monday.
The charge nurse called the sheriff’s office after the man arrived.
Deputies attempted to get the charge nurse to gather additional information from the injured man, but he became irritated when medical staff asked questions of him, the report states.
The man left the hospital and said he didn’t need any assistance.
The sheriff’s office never received a call from the injured man or any other involved party about a shooting incident.
In an unrelated report, an Orangeburg man was taken into custody Monday after he reported that someone broke into his home and shed.
The burglar stole various tools from the man’s shed. The burglar broke into the house through a window and stole four televisions, two bed frames and a .380-caliber HiPoint pistol.
A deputy radioed the homeowner’s information to a dispatcher.
The dispatcher told the deputy the homeowner had two outstanding warrants.
The homeowner was transported to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
The value of the stolen items is $2,000.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Three sisters are accused of causing a disturbance at Captain D’s, located at 990 Broughton Street, around 6:35 p.m. May 4, according to an incident report.
The sisters are each facing two misdemeanor charges of engaging in a riot with no injury and malicious injury to personal property.
The incident began when a 17-year-old employee asked a customer if anyone assisted them, allegedly angering an 18-year-old employee, warrants and an incident report say.
The 18-year-old allegedly swung at another co-worker and missed.
The manager told the 18-year-old employee to leave the business, the report states.
Warrants accuse the 18-year-old of calling her sisters, ages 21 and 22, to come to the business.
Warrants accuse the 18-year-old of grabbing black headset valued at $300, the 21-year-old of grabbing a Lenovo electronic tablet valued at $300 and the 22-year-old of grabbing a metal bag rack valued at $100 and throwing them at the 17-year-old and witnesses.
Each of the thrown items broke, warrants say.
According to warrants, the “incident caused alarm and terror to multiple customers at the business, leading one of them, who wishes not to be involved, calling 911 for help. The City of Orangeburg by default became a victim in that the officers had to reassure customers that the city and business is a safe place.”
The incident was captured on the business’s video surveillance system, warrants say.
No one was injured during the incident, the report said.
If convicted, the sisters each face up to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
In an unrelated incident, a Pinewood man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Friday.
Vaquen Jaren Wilder, 20, of 14231 Panola Road, has been charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident report alleges that Wilder was driving a black Dodge Avenger on Boulevard Street with an expired decal on the license plate.
The officer who stopped Wilder said he noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the report states.
A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a black digital scale with marijuana remnants stuck inside, a .223-caliber pistol and a McDonald’s paper bag containing marijuana packaged in three clear baggies. The weight of the marijuana was 34.94 grams, according to the warrant.
Wilder does not have a concealed weapons permit, his warrants allege.
The officer gave Wilder a warning for the expired license plate.
If convicted, Wilder faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
