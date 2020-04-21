Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Vance man shot during walk through woods

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Vance man was shot in the leg while walking through the woods along Pineland Street around 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
His injuries are not life threatening.
The man said he was walking toward a store when he heard gunshots.
He noticed his leg was bleeding and realized he’d been shot, so he went to a friend’s house for first aid.
The man then went to a hospital in Moncks Corner to receive medical treatment.
The man told deputies he doesn’t know who shot him.
In unrelated reports:
• A North man alleges that three teens beat him up and stole his van, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
A deputy noted that the man had a swollen right eye, a swollen right cheek, a minor laceration to his forehead above his left eye and some additional minor cuts.
The man allegedly told deputies that he let the teens drink gin while they were on his property.
As the deputy spoke with the man, he “could smell a strong aroma of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person and he appeared to be grossly intoxicated,” the report states.
When the deputy asked the man if he consumed any alcohol, the man reportedly admitted he’d been drinking gin.
He told the deputy that the three teens assaulted him for no reason and then took his wallet and keys to his Ford van.
He told deputies he didn’t give the teens permission to use the van.
The man declined the services of Orangeburg County EMS.
The value of the van is $5,025.
• A man reported that someone stole televisions and two firearm magazines from his Halifax Circle home in Orangeburg.
When the man arrived home at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, he noticed a light on in one of the rooms of his house. Several items were out of order, tossed on the floor and missing.
In addition, the burglar left multiple cabinet and dressers drawers open, along with the backdoor.
The following items were stolen: a 50-inch Roku television, a 40-inch Roku television, a Remington rifle and two magazines of a .40-caliber Glock pistol.
The homeowner believes whoever burglarized his home knew where he kept his spare key.
The value of the stolen items is $1,775.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.
