Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Vance man shot during walk through woods

When the deputy asked the man if he consumed any alcohol, the man reportedly admitted he’d been drinking gin.

He told the deputy that the three teens assaulted him for no reason and then took his wallet and keys to his Ford van.

He told deputies he didn’t give the teens permission to use the van.

The man declined the services of Orangeburg County EMS.

The value of the van is $5,025.

• A man reported that someone stole televisions and two firearm magazines from his Halifax Circle home in Orangeburg.

When the man arrived home at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, he noticed a light on in one of the rooms of his house. Several items were out of order, tossed on the floor and missing.

In addition, the burglar left multiple cabinet and dressers drawers open, along with the backdoor.

The following items were stolen: a 50-inch Roku television, a 40-inch Roku television, a Remington rifle and two magazines of a .40-caliber Glock pistol.

The homeowner believes whoever burglarized his home knew where he kept his spare key.

The value of the stolen items is $1,775.

