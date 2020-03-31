Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Vance man accused of shooting bicyclist

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Vance man is accused of shooting a bicyclist.

Dwayne Edward Sims, 47, of 115 Natalie Drive, is charged with one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Warrants allege that Sims “with the intent to kill, with malice aforethought, did discharge a firearm, shooting the victim in the leg.”

The incident occurred at the intersection of Gaines Court and Pineland Street.

The injured man is receiving medical treatment for his leg wound.

In a separate incident, someone shot a B Street home in Orangeburg on Monday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The incident began at about 12:30 a.m. as a husband and wife were sitting at their kitchen table.

The wife received a call from a man they knew, but she ignored it, the report said. Moments later, they heard someone beating on the kitchen window and saw the caller standing outside.

The couple ran to the living room. They saw a gun being fired through the kitchen window directly where they’d been sitting, the report states.