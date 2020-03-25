Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Vance bicyclist shot in leg

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Vance man was shot in the leg at the corner of Pineland Street and Gaines Court just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man was on his bicycle at the intersection when he received a phone call from an acquaintance who wanted to know his location.

The acquaintance told the man he’d be there in a minute.

The acquaintance pulled up in a dark-colored Honda, pointed a gun at the man and shot several times, the man told deputies.

The acquaintance then drove down Gains Court, turned around and drove down Pineland Street toward Vance Road, the man said.

The man told deputies he didn’t know why his acquaintance shot him.

The injured man’s mother reported the acquaintance stopped by her home and said, “I just shot your son. You better go get him.”

Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

In other reports:

• A Santee store was robbed at gunpoint just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.