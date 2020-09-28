Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Two shot in Norway

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Two males were shot in their thighs late Saturday night in Norway, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies responded to a Norfield Drive location just before midnight.
They found a man on the ground near a driveway. Someone was using a tourniquet on the man’s upper thigh to stem the bleeding.
He told deputies he didn’t know who shot him or why they shot him.
The second injured man told deputies that he heard gunshots coming from the area of Tyler Road and Block Road.
He had two gunshot wounds on his left thigh.
The report states a large number of people gathered at the location for a cookout.
Someone told deputies that the “shooters were subjects from Bamberg and did this due to another shooting a few months ago.”
“That subject would not give any more information,” the report states.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the two injured men to get medical treatment.
Deputies recovered three spent 9 mm shell casings from the roadway at the intersection of Tyler Road and Block Road.
In other reports:
• Deputies assisted the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in the pursuit of a 2004 white Chevrolet Trailblazer at at 10:49 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 26 east.
Deputies allege the Trailblazer was traveling well over 100 mph.
“The vehicle’s front two tires were blown off due to Richland County spiking the tires while in their jurisdiction,” the incident report states.
The vehicle was “driven on the rims for over approximately 15 miles.”
As the vehicle approached mile marker 159, the driver lost control of the vehicle and spun out in the median.
Deputies placed the driver in custody. Richland County deputies transported the man to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The driver is facing the following charges: receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less, possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $2,000 but less than $10,000 with enhancement, first-offense driving under suspension and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.
• Deputies took a Denmark man into custody just before 2 a.m. Saturday after a chase into Bamberg County that reached speeds of 105 mph, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The driver allegedly tossed a bag from the window before surrendering to deputies.
Deputies reported the man said he didn’t stop because he had a suspended driver’s license.
As deputies searched the man, they noticed he had $1,424 in cash in his right pocket at $1,335 in cash in his left pocket.
The man said the received the money in his right pocket from selling a set of rims.
Deputies also found a 9 mm handgun in the man’s glove compartment.
Deputies believe they found the bag the man tossed from his vehicle. It contained 310.12 grams of marijuana, a plastic cup containing marijuana residue, an empty sandwich bag box, a stack of loose sandwich bags and three large plastic bags.
The man allegedly said that the marijuana was for “personal use.”
Deputies arrested him on the charge of failure to stop for blue lights and other charges may be pending.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
