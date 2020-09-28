Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Two shot in Norway

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two males were shot in their thighs late Saturday night in Norway, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies responded to a Norfield Drive location just before midnight.

They found a man on the ground near a driveway. Someone was using a tourniquet on the man’s upper thigh to stem the bleeding.

He told deputies he didn’t know who shot him or why they shot him.

The second injured man told deputies that he heard gunshots coming from the area of Tyler Road and Block Road.

He had two gunshot wounds on his left thigh.

The report states a large number of people gathered at the location for a cookout.

Someone told deputies that the “shooters were subjects from Bamberg and did this due to another shooting a few months ago.”

“That subject would not give any more information,” the report states.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the two injured men to get medical treatment.