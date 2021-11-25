Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Two robbed by gunmen in Norway

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two people were robbed at gunpoint in Norway during a three-day period, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The first incident took place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Orangeburg County collection site for household waste, located at 328 Somerset Drive.

An employee told deputies that two males entered the site through the gate closest to Cope Road.

As the employee was walking up the steps to the office, the taller of the males asked him how to obtain employment information.

He then demanded the employee to give up all of his money or he’d shoot him, according to an incident report.

The employee initially thought the male was joking, but realized he wasn’t when the male pointed a small black revolver at him.

The employee told the males he didn’t have any cash on him.

He said the males demanded that he give up something of value, the report states.

The employee told the males he’d left his debit card at home.

The males “eventually gave up in frustration and fled” when they realized the employee was going to call 911, the report states.

The males fled on foot on Cope Road toward Cope.

Another incident occurred at about 10 p.m. Monday at or near Calhoun Avenue, according to a Town of Norway press release.

A person reported being robbed by three or four males. One of the robbers was short and another was taller.

One of the robbers pointed a gun at the person’s head and demanded money and weapons. A pistol and shotgun were stolen, the release said.

The town’s press release states, “Please take caution and be aware of your surroundings, lock your car doors, lock your house, ensure that your camera and security systems are working properly.”

Both incidents are under investigation by the Norway Police Department and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Officers from both agencies are patrolling the area.

To report suspicious activity, contact either the Norway Police Department at 803-263-2015 or sheriff’s office dispatch at 803-534-3550.

In other reports:

• Someone stole an unsecured 2021 gray Toyota Tacoma from a Middle Willow Road property in Norway early Friday morning. The owner left the keys under the floor mat, an incident report said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol later found the Tacoma. It is valued at $55,000.

• A 1996 white Ford F-350 pickup dually was stolen from a Lefty Court property in Elloree on Saturday.

The owner of the truck left it there after striking a wild hog.

When the owner went to retrieve the truck, it was no longer there. It is valued at $1,000.

• The following items were stolen from a Fair Oaks Court home in Branchville: two Coleman camping stoves, two Milwaukee Tool impact guns, a 30-inch black Samsung television, a Harrington & Richardson shotgun, a Black & Decker bench grinder, an air compressor and an Oklahoma Joe grill.

The theft was reported on Saturday and the value of the stolen items is $1,990.

• A 2006 white Ford F-350 van was stolen from the parking lot of the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, located at 731 Citadel Road in Orangeburg on Sunday. The van is valued at $6,500.

• Someone burglarized a Lands End Road apartment in Orangeburg on Friday and stole the following: a sound bar, various articles of baby clothes, a silver and blue men’s engagement ring, two Sony Playstation game controllers and three Roku televisions.

The stolen items are valued at $950.

