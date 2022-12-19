Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Two accused of burglary; serving platter, shoes stolen

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A man and woman from North are accused of stealing 30 pairs of shoes from an Orangeburg business on Dec. 5.

Deputies took Kenneth Zane Crosby, of 109 Riptide Road, and Charlene Danielle Harley, of 1632 Catalina Boulevard, into custody on Friday. They are both 40.

Both are facing one count each of violent second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less and malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.

Warrants allege surveillance video shows them committing the crimes.

The incident took place at Southern Roots, located at 1726 Neeses Highway.

Video footage shows a man and a woman coming from behind an adjacent building and scavenging through a trash can, the incident report states.

They allegedly removed ferns from the trash can.

The man and the woman then walked behind the barn and toward a shed, the report states. The video the shows the man and woman carrying two big boxes away.

The boxes contained 12 pairs of Hey Dude shoes, the report said. They are also accused of taking a serving platter.

The value of the shoes and serving platter is $2,059.69.

If convicted, each of them faces up to 10 years in prison.

In other reports:

• Someone stole the catalytic converters from two delivery vehicles belonging to Carter’s Wholesale Meats, located at 323 Fire Tower Road, Orangeburg.

The theft was discovered and reported on Friday.

The catalytic converters were stolen from a 2007 white Chevrolet 2500 and a 2019 white Chevrolet F250.

The value of the stolen catalytic converters is $1,000.

• The owner of Carson Gun Repair, located at 218 Happy Trails Road, Santee, reported that someone stole a 9 mm Glock G26 and a .380-caliber Glock G42 on Friday.

The guns are valued at $1,047.