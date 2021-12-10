Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Traffic report leads to drug, weapon charges

Deputies allege they found a stolen pistol, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash after a vehicle ran over the IHOP’s landscaping on Friday.

“When deputies approached this vehicle early this morning, they spotted a pistol in the floorboard of the car,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“From there it went downhill quick for this individual,” he said.

Kyeshawn Stewart, 26, was taken into custody on charges of possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and habitual traffic offender. A warrant alleges this is the Orangeburg man’s fifth driving under suspension offense.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputies were notified around 5:15 a.m. of a vehicle that had traveled across North Road from the Sonic’s parking lot to the nearby IHOP restaurant parking lot.

Deputies noted the vehicle had done “considerable damage” entering the IHOP property by traveling over the landscaping, according to the report.

Once at the vehicle, deputies noticed a pistol in plain view. It was reported stolen out of Manning.

A further inspection of the vehicle turned up more than $1,500 in cash, a quantity of a white rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine and digital scales.

