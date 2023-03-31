Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The theft of an Orangeburg woman’s car was caught on video. Now investigators are trying to catch the thieves.

A home security system recorded three people, possibly wearing all black, shattering a window of a 2020 white Kia Optima and then driving away.

The theft occurred around 2:26 a.m. Thursday on Cainhoy Drive.

The car is valued at $23,000.

In a separate incident, a man reported on Thursday that someone broke into his storage unit, located on Eutaw Road in Holly Hill, and stole the following items: a pressure washer, a four-foot ladder, a baker’s rack, a cutting torch, an air compressor and two pole sanders.

The value of the items is $1,905.