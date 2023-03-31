Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
The theft of an Orangeburg woman’s car was caught on video. Now investigators are trying to catch the thieves.
A home security system recorded three people, possibly wearing all black, shattering a window of a 2020 white Kia Optima and then driving away.
The theft occurred around 2:26 a.m. Thursday on Cainhoy Drive.
The car is valued at $23,000.
In a separate incident, a man reported on Thursday that someone broke into his storage unit, located on Eutaw Road in Holly Hill, and stole the following items: a pressure washer, a four-foot ladder, a baker’s rack, a cutting torch, an air compressor and two pole sanders.
The value of the items is $1,905.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD