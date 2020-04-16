Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Three Cordova women robbed at gunpoint

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Two armed men robbed three Cordova women at gunpoint around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a Rastville Road location, according to an incident report.

The three women were sitting in a vehicle when the men approached, pointed their rifles at the women and demanded they get out, the report said.

One woman said that one of the gunmen also pointed a weapon at her dog.

The gunmen robbed the women of $140 in cash, two cellphones, prescription medication and a Social Security card.

One of the women told deputies the men ran away and entered a burgundy vehicle.

The women were able to track the vehicle to Terry Street, but lost track of it, the report states.

Another of the women stated that when the men left, they said, “You think this is something, just wait, we coming back.”

None of the women were injured.

In a separate incident, a Summerville woman reported Wednesday night that someone stole her vehicle.