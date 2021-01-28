Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Teens in custody after high-speed chase

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Six male teens are accused of leading deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday.
They’re each facing one count of possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. They have not been charged with stealing the vehicle.
The 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen at gunpoint just after 3 p.m. Tuesday on Mollie Street in Orangeburg, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Deputies were told to be on the lookout for the Malibu.
A deputy spotted the vehicle just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Cannon Bridge Road.
He reported that the Malibu didn’t have any taillights and turned left onto Glover Street without using a turn signal.
Once he confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen, the deputy attempted to make a traffic stop.
The incident report states that the Malibu sped away at 85 mph down Stonewall Jackson Boulevard. The Malibu’s inside and outside lights then went dark.
The chase reached 105 mph at times and took deputies on Five Chop Road, Interstate 26, Homestead Road and other areas.
At some point during the pursuit, someone inside of the vehicle tossed an orange sack over the top of the vehicle. It nearly hit the deputy’s patrol car, the report states.
It was later confirmed that the sack contained a gun, the report said.
At another point in the pursuit, the Malibu ran a stop sign on Homestead Road as it intersected with Five Chop Road, the report said.
The deputy reported that the Malibu was traveling over 90 mph when it went airborne for two or three feet, with sparks flying from the undercarriage.
Eventually, deputies attempted to box in the Malibu off of Dontravian Road. The Malibu entered a cornfield, travelling parallel to Five Chop Road.
After the Malibu struck a three-foot ditch, deputies ordered the teens out and placed them in handcuffs.
The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were transported to the Regional Medical Center for evaluation.
A 16-year-old female in the Malibu was released after deputies verified she wasn’t an active participant.
In an unrelated report, someone stole a catalytic converter off of a 2021 white Dodge Ram van parked at 1170 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.
The owner of the van reported the theft on Wednesday morning.
The catalytic converter is valued at $1,000.
