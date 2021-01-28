Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Teens in custody after high-speed chase

At some point during the pursuit, someone inside of the vehicle tossed an orange sack over the top of the vehicle. It nearly hit the deputy’s patrol car, the report states.

It was later confirmed that the sack contained a gun, the report said.

At another point in the pursuit, the Malibu ran a stop sign on Homestead Road as it intersected with Five Chop Road, the report said.

The deputy reported that the Malibu was traveling over 90 mph when it went airborne for two or three feet, with sparks flying from the undercarriage.

Eventually, deputies attempted to box in the Malibu off of Dontravian Road. The Malibu entered a cornfield, travelling parallel to Five Chop Road.

After the Malibu struck a three-foot ditch, deputies ordered the teens out and placed them in handcuffs.

The teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were transported to the Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

A 16-year-old female in the Malibu was released after deputies verified she wasn’t an active participant.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a catalytic converter off of a 2021 white Dodge Ram van parked at 1170 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.