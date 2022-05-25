Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Teens accused of stealing neighbor’s car

Three teens are accused of stealing a neighbor’s car on Sunday.

One of the teens, 17-year-old Malik Xavier Jenkins, is facing charges as an adult, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Ravenell said the three, “Had no regards for this lady or her son’s safety.”

“They could’ve easily lost their lives,” he said. “This is just senseless.”

Jenkins is charged with armed robbery and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more.

A warrant alleges Jenkins, “voluntarily admitted to his involvement in this incident and wrote a statement admitting to same.”

The charges stem from an incident on Harmon Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

A woman claimed that three neighborhood teens approached her in her driveway, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

One of the teens “pulled a semi-automatic black pistol out of his waistband,” striking her adult son in the head with it, the report states.

The gunman then pointed the weapon at her, she said. One of the teens yelled, “Shoot! Shoot!”

The teens jumped into her Corolla and sped away, the report states.

The car was recovered, but the woman’s personal items were gone.

The Corolla and its contents are valued at $20,452.

During Jenkins’ bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon, Inv. Marty Carrigg said that Jenkins’ uncle accompanied him to the sheriff’s office. The 17-year-old voluntarily surrendered to deputies.

“I commend him for that, but this is a bond hearing. He did cooperate fully,” Carrigg said.

Jenkins has no criminal history, “however, these are serious charges,” Carrigg said.

Jenkins told the court that he’s been living on Goff Avenue for about four months, but prior to that he was living in Charlotte, N.C.

Doremus set Jenkins’ bond at $50,000 cash or surety, stipulating that if he’s able to post bond, he is required to wear a GPS monitor.

If Jenkins is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

