Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Teens accused of robbing Cordova store at gunpoint

The firefighter said the one of the males also approached him in a threatening manner, but did not touch him, the report states.

The women were able to get the men back into their vehicle and they left before law enforcement arrived.

The firefighter told deputies that the fire chief drove the ambulance with the injured family member to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

He said that once the injured family member received treatment, the fire chief would seek medical treatment.

• A store manager alleges an Orangeburg woman tried to stab her with a screwdriver on Saturday night.

The manager said the woman entered the Bojangles/Shell station at 110 Chestnut St. around 10:40 p.m.

The woman, who is on trespass notice for the location, allegedly entered the store and tried to pay for a beer from the cooler.

The woman told the manager that she didn’t have enough money for the beer, so the manager told her to return the beer to the cooler, the incident report states.

At that time, the woman allegedly pulled out a screwdriver and attempted to stab the manager.

A person got between the two.