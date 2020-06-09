Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Teens accused of robbing Cordova store at gunpoint

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Four teens are accused of robbing a Cordova store and then breaking into a home to hide from officers.
One of the suspects, Trequan Kevin Green, 17, of 366 Wildol St., Holly Hill, is being charged as an adult. A 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds have been charged as juveniles.
They are all charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and burglary.
Around 3:15 p.m. Friday, four people approached the cashier’s desk at Hutto Grocery on Cannon Bridge Road and “presented a firearm to the cashier,” an incident report states.
One person pointed a small pistol at the cashier while another held open a black backpack while demanding the cashier fill it with cash.
The other people acted as lookouts, the report states.
Once the cashier placed the cash in the book bag, the four fled the store on foot down a dirt road on the right side of the business.
The store’s surveillance cameras captured the incident.
K-9 bloodhound Shelby led law enforcement officers to a house on Sangria Court. Officers found four suspects there, the incident report states.
The homeowner alleged the teens did not have permission to be in the house.
Officers ordered the teens to exit the house and transported them to the law enforcement complex for questioning.
“All four of the suspects admitted involvement in this incident,” a deputy wrote in his report.
Deputies executed a search warrant for the house and located the following items: clothing used during the armed robbery, a TEC-9 semi-automatic pistol, cash, a black backpack, a purple bandana supposedly worn by one of the suspects during the robbery, and a woman’s purse that was also allegedly used to carry money from the robbery, the incident report states.
In other reports:
• The chief of the Providence Volunteer Fire Department was assaulted while working a motor vehicle accident early Saturday morning on Vance Road, according to an incident report.
Another firefighter told deputies that two men and two women arrived on the scene looking for an injured family member. The firefighter said he heard the fire chief encouraging the men and women to calm down.
He next saw one of the men allegedly push the fire chief “several times against the ambulance,” as the women urged the men to get back in their car.
The firefighter said the one of the males also approached him in a threatening manner, but did not touch him, the report states.
The women were able to get the men back into their vehicle and they left before law enforcement arrived.
The firefighter told deputies that the fire chief drove the ambulance with the injured family member to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
He said that once the injured family member received treatment, the fire chief would seek medical treatment.
• A store manager alleges an Orangeburg woman tried to stab her with a screwdriver on Saturday night.
The manager said the woman entered the Bojangles/Shell station at 110 Chestnut St. around 10:40 p.m.
The woman, who is on trespass notice for the location, allegedly entered the store and tried to pay for a beer from the cooler.
The woman told the manager that she didn’t have enough money for the beer, so the manager told her to return the beer to the cooler, the incident report states.
At that time, the woman allegedly pulled out a screwdriver and attempted to stab the manager.
A person got between the two.
The manager suffered a minor puncture wound and the woman fled the store with a cold beer, the report said.
A deputy went to the woman’s residence, where officers searched her purse and allegedly found two small screwdrivers.
Deputies issued citations to her for shoplifting and trespassing.
Another charge may be pending, the report states.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.