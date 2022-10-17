Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Teen car passenger shot in back

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the back as he was riding in the backseat of a car Friday night.

The injured teen was a passenger in a 2008 white Nissan Altima when someone shot into it on the 200 block of Bair Road at around 7:20 p.m., an incident report states.

The teen told deputies he felt something hit his back and realized he was struck.

The driver took him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies said the Altima’s rear glass was shattered and two bullet holes were in the rear of the car.

In an unrelated incident, someone shot a One Oak Lane woman’s home in Orangeburg on Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The woman wasn’t in the home when bullets struck it.

She discovered a live bullet and a spent shell casing on her front porch.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Several firearms were stolen in Orangeburg over the weekend, according to ODPS incident reports.

A man reported Friday that someone went into the unlocked bedroom of his Buckley Street home and stole his black 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun. It is valued at $300.

Someone also stole a black, .40-caliber Glock 22 from the glove compartment of an unsecured car in the area of Goff Avenue and Buckley Street. It was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The gun is valued at $500.

In the third firearms theft, someone stole a black 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun from the glove compartment of a 2021 Dodge Challenger parked at a Grove Park Drive business. The theft was reported Saturday.

The firearm was loaded with nine 9 mm hollow point bullets.

The value of the gun is $300.