Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office targets shootings; several agencies join crime suppression effort

A multi-agency taskforce arrested eight people in Orangeburg County last Wednesday as part of a countywide crime suppression operation, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said Tuesday.

“The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Gang Taskforce developed a special operation in response to numerous discharging firearms into dwelling incidents throughout the county,” Williams said.

“Investigators discovered while investigating that the discharging firearms into dwellings and aggravated assaults were all gang-related incidents,” he said.

Most of those arrested face misdemeanor charges.

A 45-year-old Orangeburg man is facing one charge each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a school. Both charges are felonies.

A deputy claimed he saw a black Lexus traveling without using headlights just before 9 p.m. on Belleville Road, in front of Howard Middle School, near Orangeburg.

A S.C. Law Enforcement Division agent, who was working with the taskforce, said he smelled marijuana during the traffic stop.