Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office targets shootings; several agencies join crime suppression effort

A multi-agency taskforce arrested eight people in Orangeburg County last Wednesday as part of a countywide crime suppression operation, Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said Tuesday.
“The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Gang Taskforce developed a special operation in response to numerous discharging firearms into dwelling incidents throughout the county,” Williams said.
“Investigators discovered while investigating that the discharging firearms into dwellings and aggravated assaults were all gang-related incidents,” he said.
Most of those arrested face misdemeanor charges.
A 45-year-old Orangeburg man is facing one charge each of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana near a school. Both charges are felonies.
A deputy claimed he saw a black Lexus traveling without using headlights just before 9 p.m. on Belleville Road, in front of Howard Middle School, near Orangeburg.
A S.C. Law Enforcement Division agent, who was working with the taskforce, said he smelled marijuana during the traffic stop.
Agents allegedly found marijuana in a baggie in the cup holder of the Lexus. A silver-looking container in the backseat allegedly contained 1.3 pounds of marijuana, two boxes of plastic baggies and two digital scales, the incident report states.
During the crime suppression effort, officers conducted 36 traffic stops, confiscated one handgun, served three bench warrants, seized over one pound of marijuana and two grams of molly and charged someone with violating a state law about transporting alcohol.
The crime suppression effort was concentrated in the areas of Bowman, Cannon Bridge Road, Edisto Drive and S.C. Highway 33.
Twenty-seven officers took part in the effort, including 14 OCSO investigators and deputies from the narcotics unit, special operations team and field services division; seven SLED agents; three agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Columbia office; one Federal Bureau of Investigation agent and two S.C. Department of Natural Resources officers.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD