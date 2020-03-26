You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: SUV, pickup truck, motorcycle stolen
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: SUV, pickup truck, motorcycle stolen

{{featured_button_text}}
OCSO logo

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Dena Lane woman reported Wednesday that someone stole her vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The woman noticed at 7:31 a.m. that the key to her 2014 white Dodge Journey was no longer on the counter and the vehicle was no longer in the yard.

A person who stayed at the home the previous evening was also gone, she said.

The vehicle is valued at $10,000

In other reports:

• A 2006 black Harley Davison Street Glide with chrome handlebars was stolen from a Guiomar Road residence in Cordova.

The owner discovered it missing Wednesday afternoon.

The motorcycle has a 21-inch chrome front wheel, 18-inch back wheel and a speaker system.

It is valued at $13,000.

• Someone stole a Kemmerlin Road man’s 1998 white GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck on Wednesday.

The keys were inside the truck, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The truck is valued at $10,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News