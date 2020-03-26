Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: SUV, pickup truck, motorcycle stolen

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Dena Lane woman reported Wednesday that someone stole her vehicle, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The woman noticed at 7:31 a.m. that the key to her 2014 white Dodge Journey was no longer on the counter and the vehicle was no longer in the yard.
A person who stayed at the home the previous evening was also gone, she said.
The vehicle is valued at $10,000
In other reports:
• A 2006 black Harley Davison Street Glide with chrome handlebars was stolen from a Guiomar Road residence in Cordova.
You have free articles remaining.
The owner discovered it missing Wednesday afternoon.
The motorcycle has a 21-inch chrome front wheel, 18-inch back wheel and a speaker system.
It is valued at $13,000.
• Someone stole a Kemmerlin Road man’s 1998 white GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck on Wednesday.
The keys were inside the truck, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The truck is valued at $10,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.