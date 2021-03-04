Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect sought in assault

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a suspect in an assault against a woman.

“This individual used a large rock to strike a young lady in the head, sending her to multiple medical facilities to be treated for serious injuries,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

Investigators are seeking 20-year-old Tanarious Dash of Orangeburg after obtaining a warrant for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were sent to a Rivelon Road residence on Feb. 16 after a passing motorist observed a woman being pushed down.

A person fled when the motorist turned around to help the woman, who alleged her child’s father assaulted her.

She was initially taken to the Regional Medical Center but was later transported to a trauma hospital.

Dash is described as a Black male standing about six feet tall and weighing around 265 pounds.

If anyone has information on Dash’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.