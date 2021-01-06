Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after 20 mph chase on front-end loader

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Batesburg man is accused trying to flee deputies in a stolen front-end loader, according to arrest warrants.

Jerry Gage, 30, of 235 Haven Road, is charged with breaking into motor vehicle, receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more and first-offense failure to stop for blue light.

The chase began Monday afternoon after a truck driver noticed someone rummaging through his 1994 Freightliner parked at his Charleston Highway home near Rowesville, a sheriff’s office incident report said.

The truck driver confronted the man, but the man took off on a Caterpillar front-end loader.

The truck driver called law enforcement.

Deputies caught up with the front-end loader just before the Dorchester County line.

They attempted to stop the driver, who was going about 20 mph.

The chase continued for four-and-a-half miles down Charleston Highway until the front-end loader reached the intersection with U.S. Highway 15.