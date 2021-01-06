Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after 20 mph chase on front-end loader

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Batesburg man is accused trying to flee deputies in a stolen front-end loader, according to arrest warrants.
Jerry Gage, 30, of 235 Haven Road, is charged with breaking into motor vehicle, receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more and first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
The chase began Monday afternoon after a truck driver noticed someone rummaging through his 1994 Freightliner parked at his Charleston Highway home near Rowesville, a sheriff’s office incident report said.
The truck driver confronted the man, but the man took off on a Caterpillar front-end loader.
The truck driver called law enforcement.
Deputies caught up with the front-end loader just before the Dorchester County line.
They attempted to stop the driver, who was going about 20 mph.
The chase continued for four-and-a-half miles down Charleston Highway until the front-end loader reached the intersection with U.S. Highway 15.
As deputies took the man into custody without incident, he allegedly said, “I thought y’all were playing with me,” according to the incident report.
Deputies asked the man where he got the front-end loader.
“It’s stolen,” the man allegedly replied.
A dispatcher told deputies the front-end loader was reported stolen out of Lexington.
If convicted, Gage faces up to 10 years in prison
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole two catalytic converters from vehicles parked at G.T. Auto & Tire at 1595 John C. Calhoun Drive on Tuesday.
An employee told officers he noticed the catalytic converters were missing from a burgundy Honda Odyssey minivan and a burgundy Jeep when he got to work that morning.
The value of the catalytic converters is $3,000.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2006 pearl BMW 325i from an Autumn Street residence on Monday.
It is valued at $4,000.
• A 2013 grey Nissan Maxima was stolen from a Seminole Street residence on Tuesday.
It is valued at $5,000.
