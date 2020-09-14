Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect found in Jan. home invasion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The final suspect has been taken into custody in a home invasion that left one of the burglars dead, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We have had warrants for this individual for some time now, and had not given up the search for this suspect,” Ravenell said in a release. “We’d given a heads-up to agencies in the Lowcountry he may be in their jurisdictions, and he was located this week.”

Melvin Haynes Jr., 27, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Holly Hill residence on Jan. 27 after receiving a report of a home invasion.

A 62-year-old Bass Drive man told investigators three males forced their way into his home. The males were spraying pepper spray and pistol-whipped him, he said.

A woman in another part of the home said she was also pepper sprayed after being grabbed by the hair.

At some point, shots were fired. One of the intruders was fatally shot while the remaining assailants fled.

Marquinn Boyd, 27, of Dorchester was charged in April with the same charges that Haynes faces.