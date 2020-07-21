Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect charged in yard sale armed robbery

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Cordova man is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint during her yard sale.
Lazarus Demetrious Richberg, 35, of 2411 Cannon Bridge Road, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
A Five Chop Road homeowner reported on July 8 that she was having a yard sale when Richberg and a woman arrived at her residence.
She said Richberg knocked on her door, but she didn’t let him or the woman inside, an incident report states.
The homeowner claims Richberg and the woman entered her home without permission and she told them to leave.
At that point, Richberg allegedly grabbed the homeowner’s purse and began to search through it.
When the homeowner tried to take her purse back, Richberg allegedly pulled a Glock pistol and pointed it at her and a friend, and continued to search through the purse, the report states.
The homeowner claimed the woman stood by and helped Richberg as he searched the purse.
As Richberg and the woman left the residence, he allegedly said “Get back! Get back!” and continued to point the gun at the homeowner and her friend, the report said.
Richberg and the woman got into a vehicle and left the scene, the report said.
Richberg was taken into custody on July 16. Magistrate Robert Lake set his bond at $22,000 cash or surety.
If Richberg is convicted of armed robbery, he faces a minimum of 10 years and maximum of 30 years in prison.
Richberg has previous Orangeburg County convictions of first-degree domestic violence, public disorderly conduct, first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base and forgery.
