Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Suspect charged in yard sale armed robbery

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Cordova man is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint during her yard sale.

Lazarus Demetrious Richberg, 35, of 2411 Cannon Bridge Road, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

A Five Chop Road homeowner reported on July 8 that she was having a yard sale when Richberg and a woman arrived at her residence.

She said Richberg knocked on her door, but she didn’t let him or the woman inside, an incident report states.

The homeowner claims Richberg and the woman entered her home without permission and she told them to leave.

At that point, Richberg allegedly grabbed the homeowner’s purse and began to search through it.

When the homeowner tried to take her purse back, Richberg allegedly pulled a Glock pistol and pointed it at her and a friend, and continued to search through the purse, the report states.

The homeowner claimed the woman stood by and helped Richberg as he searched the purse.